The injury report for the Connecticut Sun (12-5) heading into their matchup with the Seattle Storm (4-12) currently includes only one player. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, July 6 from Mohegan Sun Arena.

Their last time out, the Sun lost 102-84 to the Aces on Saturday.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Sun vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, FOX13, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS

Prime Video, FOX13, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas leads her team in both rebounds (10.1) and assists (8.2) per game, and also posts 14.4 points. At the other end, she posts 2.1 steals (first in the league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner paces the Sun at 17.7 points per game, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Brionna Jones posts 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, she delivers 1.8 steals (third in WNBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tiffany Hayes is posting 10.6 points, 2.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Natisha Hiedeman is averaging 8.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest.

Sun vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -9.5 164.5

