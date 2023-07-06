Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2) will take on Varvara Gracheva (No. 41) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Thursday, July 6.

Against the underdog Gracheva (+600), Sabalenka is favored (-1100) to make it to the Round of 32.

Varvara Gracheva vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Thursday, July 6
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
  • Court Surface: Grass

Varvara Gracheva vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 91.7% chance to win.

Varvara Gracheva Aryna Sabalenka
+600 Odds to Win Match -1100
- Odds to Win Tournament +400
14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 91.7%
- Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0%
36 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64

Varvara Gracheva vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Gracheva eliminated No. 48-ranked Camila Giorgi, 6-2, 6-4.
  • In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Sabalenka took down No. 82-ranked Panna Udvardy, winning 6-3, 6-1.
  • Gracheva has played 57 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.6 games per match.
  • In her four matches on grass over the past year, Gracheva has played an average of 17.8 games.
  • Sabalenka is averaging 21.3 games per match through her 62 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 57.7% of those games.
  • Sabalenka is averaging 18.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set in three matches on grass in the past year.
  • Gracheva and Sabalenka have not played each other since 2015.

