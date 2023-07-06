Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2) will take on Varvara Gracheva (No. 41) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Thursday, July 6.

Against the underdog Gracheva (+600), Sabalenka is favored (-1100) to make it to the Round of 32.

Varvara Gracheva vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Varvara Gracheva vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 91.7% chance to win.

Varvara Gracheva Aryna Sabalenka +600 Odds to Win Match -1100 - Odds to Win Tournament +400 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 91.7% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 36 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64

Varvara Gracheva vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Gracheva eliminated No. 48-ranked Camila Giorgi, 6-2, 6-4.

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Sabalenka took down No. 82-ranked Panna Udvardy, winning 6-3, 6-1.

Gracheva has played 57 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.6 games per match.

In her four matches on grass over the past year, Gracheva has played an average of 17.8 games.

Sabalenka is averaging 21.3 games per match through her 62 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 57.7% of those games.

Sabalenka is averaging 18.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set in three matches on grass in the past year.

Gracheva and Sabalenka have not played each other since 2015.

