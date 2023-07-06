Varvara Gracheva vs. Aryna Sabalenka: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2) will take on Varvara Gracheva (No. 41) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Thursday, July 6.
Against the underdog Gracheva (+600), Sabalenka is favored (-1100) to make it to the Round of 32.
Varvara Gracheva vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Varvara Gracheva vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 91.7% chance to win.
|Varvara Gracheva
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+600
|Odds to Win Match
|-1100
|-
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+400
|14.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|91.7%
|-
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|20.0%
|36
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|64
Varvara Gracheva vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Gracheva eliminated No. 48-ranked Camila Giorgi, 6-2, 6-4.
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Sabalenka took down No. 82-ranked Panna Udvardy, winning 6-3, 6-1.
- Gracheva has played 57 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.6 games per match.
- In her four matches on grass over the past year, Gracheva has played an average of 17.8 games.
- Sabalenka is averaging 21.3 games per match through her 62 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 57.7% of those games.
- Sabalenka is averaging 18.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set in three matches on grass in the past year.
- Gracheva and Sabalenka have not played each other since 2015.
