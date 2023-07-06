Viktoriya Tomova vs. Katie Boulter: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's Round of 64 at Wimbledon includes a matchup between Viktoriya Tomova and Katie Boulter at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.
Boulter's matchup with Tomova will air on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Viktoriya Tomova vs. Katie Boulter Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Tomova vs. Boulter Matchup Info
- Tomova took down Bernarda Pera 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- Tomova was beaten by Liudmila Samsonova (1-6, 4-6) on June 25 in the round of 32 of her previous tournament, Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.
- Boulter eliminated Daria Saville 7-6, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- In the round of 32 of her previous tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 27, Boulter was taken down by No. 30-ranked Petra Martic 4-6, 5-7.
- Tomova hasn't squared off against Boulter in the past five years.
Tomova vs. Boulter Odds and Probabilities
|Viktoriya Tomova
|Katie Boulter
|+210
|Odds to Win Match
|-275
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|32.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|73.3%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|39.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.1
