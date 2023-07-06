Thursday's Round of 64 at Wimbledon includes a matchup between Viktoriya Tomova and Katie Boulter at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Boulter's matchup with Tomova will air on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Viktoriya Tomova vs. Katie Boulter Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Tomova vs. Boulter Matchup Info

Tomova took down Bernarda Pera 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Tomova was beaten by Liudmila Samsonova (1-6, 4-6) on June 25 in the round of 32 of her previous tournament, Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

Boulter eliminated Daria Saville 7-6, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In the round of 32 of her previous tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 27, Boulter was taken down by No. 30-ranked Petra Martic 4-6, 5-7.

Tomova hasn't squared off against Boulter in the past five years.

Tomova vs. Boulter Odds and Probabilities

Viktoriya Tomova Katie Boulter +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 39.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.1

