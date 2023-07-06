Viktoriya Tomova (No. 99 ranking) will face Katie Boulter (No. 89) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Thursday, July 6.

In the Round of 64, Boulter is favored over Tomova, with -275 odds compared to the underdog's +210.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Viktoriya Tomova vs. Katie Boulter Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Viktoriya Tomova vs. Katie Boulter Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Katie Boulter has a 73.3% chance to win.

Viktoriya Tomova Katie Boulter +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 39.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Viktoriya Tomova vs. Katie Boulter Trends and Insights

Tomova is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 27-ranked Bernarda Pera in Tuesday's Round of 128.

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Boulter took home the victory against No. 231-ranked Daria Saville, winning 7-6, 6-2.

Tomova has played 40 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.1 games per match.

On grass, Tomova has played five matches over the past year, totaling 21.6 games per match while winning 40.7% of games.

In the past year, Boulter has played 24 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.5% of the games. She averages 23.2 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

On grass courts, Boulter has played seven matches and averaged 20.6 games per match and 10.3 games per set.

This is the first time that Tomova and Boulter have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.