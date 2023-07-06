Xinyu Wang vs. Sofia Kenin: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Round of 64 at Wimbledon is set for Thursday, with Sofia Kenin, the No. 128-ranked player, matching up with Xinyu Wang, the No. 73-ranked player.
Check out the Wang-Kenin match on ESPN.
Xinyu Wang vs. Sofia Kenin Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Wang vs. Kenin Matchup Info
- Wang advanced past Storm Sanders 6-3, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- Wang was eliminated in the round of 32 of her last tournament (Bett1open) 6-3, 5-7, 0-0 (retired) by No. 218-ranked Jaimee Fourlis on June 20.
- Kenin won 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 versus Cori Gauff in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- In Viking Open Nottingham, Kenin's previous tournament, she clashed with No. 277-ranked Sonay Kartal in the qualification on June 10 and was beaten 2-6, 6-7.
- Kenin has the advantage over Wang, as she sports a 2-0 record in two head-to-head matchups. Their last match, which happened at the ASB Classic on January 3, 2023, was taken by Kenin, who enjoyed a 7-6, 6-3 win.
- Kenin and Wang have matched up for four sets, and it's been Kenin who has taken the upper hand, winning four of them. Wang has come out on top in zero sets.
- In 40 total games, Kenin has the upper hand, taking the win in 25 of them, while Wang has taken 15.
