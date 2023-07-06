The Round of 64 at Wimbledon is set for Thursday, with Sofia Kenin, the No. 128-ranked player, matching up with Xinyu Wang, the No. 73-ranked player.

Check out the Wang-Kenin match on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Xinyu Wang vs. Sofia Kenin Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Wang vs. Kenin Matchup Info