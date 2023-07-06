The Baltimore Orioles and Anthony Santander head into the final of a four-game series against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 124 home runs.

New York is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .232 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

New York has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 389 (4.5 per game).

The Yankees have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Yankees rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

New York strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

New York has the fourth-best ERA (3.68) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.233 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Luis Severino (1-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in four innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.

Severino has four starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Cardinals W 6-2 Away Ian Hamilton Matthew Liberatore 7/2/2023 Cardinals L 5-1 Away Gerrit Cole Jordan Montgomery 7/3/2023 Orioles W 6-3 Home Domingo Germán Tyler Wells 7/4/2023 Orioles W 8-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 7/5/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Randy Vasquez Dean Kremer 7/6/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Severino Kyle Bradish 7/7/2023 Cubs - Home Carlos Rodón Jameson Taillon 7/8/2023 Cubs - Home Gerrit Cole Drew Smyly 7/9/2023 Cubs - Home Domingo Germán Kyle Hendricks 7/14/2023 Rockies - Away - - 7/15/2023 Rockies - Away - -

