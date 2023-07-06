When the Baltimore Orioles (50-35) and New York Yankees (48-39) face off at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, July 6, Kyle Bradish will get the call for the Orioles, while the Yankees will send Luis Severino to the hill. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Orioles (-130). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (4-4, 3.58 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (1-3, 6.30 ERA)

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have won 29, or 70.7%, of the 41 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Orioles have a 24-9 record (winning 72.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Orioles went 1-4 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Yankees have won in 12, or 44.4%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Yankees have a mark of 9-9 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harrison Bader 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+160) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+225) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+250)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1500 6th 2nd Win AL East +1100 - 2nd

