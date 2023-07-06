Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Orioles on July 6, 2023
Gleyber Torres and Adley Rutschman are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles play at Yankee Stadium on Thursday (at 7:05 PM ET).
Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 36 RBI (78 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .245/.321/.415 on the season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 38 RBI (77 total hits).
- He's slashed .260/.355/.412 so far this season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Kyle Bradish Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Bradish Stats
- The Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (4-4) to the mound for his 16th start this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Bradish has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.
Bradish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 1
|6.0
|7
|1
|1
|7
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 25
|7.0
|2
|2
|2
|7
|2
|at Rays
|Jun. 20
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|8
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 14
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 8
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|10
|1
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has 86 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 36 runs.
- He has a .274/.375/.420 slash line on the season.
- Rutschman hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .302 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 5
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Yankees
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|Jul. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Anthony Santander Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Santander Stats
- Anthony Santander has 82 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .263/.329/.474 slash line so far this season.
Santander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 4
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
