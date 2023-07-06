The Baltimore Orioles (50-35) square off against the New York Yankees (48-39) on Thursday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Bradish (4-4, 3.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Luis Severino (1-3, 6.30 ERA).

Yankees vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (4-4, 3.58 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (1-3, 6.30 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.30 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed a 6.30 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .289 to his opponents.

Severino is looking to record his third quality start of the year.

Severino has put together four starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his eight total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

The Orioles will hand the ball to Bradish (4-4) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 3.58, a 3.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.205.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Bradish has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Kyle Bradish vs. Yankees

The Yankees are batting .232 this season, 26th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .412 (14th in the league) with 124 home runs.

The Yankees have gone 7-for-20 with a double, a home run and four RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

