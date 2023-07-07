Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Adam Duvall -- with a slugging percentage of .243 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on July 7 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .252 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.
- Duvall has picked up a hit in 58.6% of his 29 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.7% of those games.
- Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (13.8%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Duvall has picked up an RBI in 41.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.295
|AVG
|.196
|.343
|OBP
|.302
|.525
|SLG
|.478
|9
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|8
|18/4
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.00).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.37 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 6.37 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
