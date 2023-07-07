A match between Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (No. 34) and Botic Van de Zandschulp (No. 44) is slated for Friday, July 7 as part of the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

You can watch the action on ESPN as Davidovich Fokina looks to take down Van de Zandschulp.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Davidovich Fokina vs. Van de Zandschulp Matchup Info

By beating No. 61-ranked Arthur Fils 7-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday, Davidovich Fokina reached the Round of 64.

In the Mallorca Championships, Davidovich Fokina's last tournament, he was defeated 6-2, 3-6, 4-6 by No. 116-ranked Pavel Kotov on June 27 in the round of 16 round.

Van de Zandschulp reached the Round of 64 by defeating No. 52-ranked Zhizhen Zhang 2-6, 7-6, 7-6, 3-6, 2-6 on Thursday.

Van de Zandschulp suffered defeat in the round of 32 of his most recent tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 27, when he went down 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 to Mikael Ymer.

Davidovich Fokina has the advantage over Van de Zandschulp, as he sports a 2-1 record in three head-to-head matchups in the past five years. Their last match, which happened at the Hamburg European Open on July 18, 2022, went to Davidovich Fokina, who took a 6-4, 6-4 win.

Davidovich Fokina has won five sets against Van de Zandschulp, good for a 55.6% winning percentage, while Van de Zandschulp has won four sets.

Van de Zandschulp has gotten the better of Davidovich Fokina in 88 total games between them, taking 45 games (51.1%) against Davidovich Fokina's 43.

Davidovich Fokina vs. Van de Zandschulp Odds and Probabilities

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Botic Van de Zandschulp -185 Odds to Win Match +140 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.9

