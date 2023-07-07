Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A match between Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (No. 34) and Botic Van de Zandschulp (No. 44) is slated for Friday, July 7 as part of the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.
You can watch the action on ESPN as Davidovich Fokina looks to take down Van de Zandschulp.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Friday, July 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Davidovich Fokina vs. Van de Zandschulp Matchup Info
- By beating No. 61-ranked Arthur Fils 7-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday, Davidovich Fokina reached the Round of 64.
- In the Mallorca Championships, Davidovich Fokina's last tournament, he was defeated 6-2, 3-6, 4-6 by No. 116-ranked Pavel Kotov on June 27 in the round of 16 round.
- Van de Zandschulp reached the Round of 64 by defeating No. 52-ranked Zhizhen Zhang 2-6, 7-6, 7-6, 3-6, 2-6 on Thursday.
- Van de Zandschulp suffered defeat in the round of 32 of his most recent tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 27, when he went down 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 to Mikael Ymer.
- Davidovich Fokina has the advantage over Van de Zandschulp, as he sports a 2-1 record in three head-to-head matchups in the past five years. Their last match, which happened at the Hamburg European Open on July 18, 2022, went to Davidovich Fokina, who took a 6-4, 6-4 win.
- Davidovich Fokina has won five sets against Van de Zandschulp, good for a 55.6% winning percentage, while Van de Zandschulp has won four sets.
- Van de Zandschulp has gotten the better of Davidovich Fokina in 88 total games between them, taking 45 games (51.1%) against Davidovich Fokina's 43.
Davidovich Fokina vs. Van de Zandschulp Odds and Probabilities
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|Botic Van de Zandschulp
|-185
|Odds to Win Match
|+140
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|64.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|41.7%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|55.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.9
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.