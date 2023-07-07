On Friday, Botic Van de Zandschulp (No. 44 in the world) faces Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (No. 34) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

In the Round of 64, Davidovich Fokina is the favorite against Van de Zandschulp, with -185 odds compared to the underdog's +140.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has a 64.9% chance to win.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Botic Van de Zandschulp -185 Odds to Win Match +140 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.9

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Thursday, Davidovich Fokina advanced past No. 61-ranked Arthur Fils, 7-6, 6-1, 6-2.

In the Round of 128 on Thursday, Van de Zandschulp clinched a victory against No. 52-ranked Zhizhen Zhang, winning 2-6, 7-6, 7-6, 3-6, 2-6.

Davidovich Fokina has played 50 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.1 games per match (41.1 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Davidovich Fokina has played two matches over the past year, totaling 24.5 games per match while winning 44.9% of games.

Van de Zandschulp has averaged 24.6 games per match (38.2 in best-of-five matches) in his 49 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 48.9% of the games.

Van de Zandschulp is averaging 22.5 games per match and 9 games per set in two matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Davidovich Fokina and Van de Zandschulp have played three times dating back to 2015, and Davidovich Fokina has a 2-1 advantage, including a 6-4, 6-4 win in their last meeting on July 18, 2022 at the Hamburg European Open.

In terms of sets, Davidovich Fokina has won five against Van de Zandschulp (55.6%), while Van de Zandschulp has claimed four.

Van de Zandschulp has taken 45 games (51.1% win rate) against Davidovich Fokina, who has secured 43 games.

In their three matches against each other, Davidovich Fokina and Van de Zandschulp are averaging 29.3 games and three sets.

