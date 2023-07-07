AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground is the venue where Alexander Bublik and Maximilian Marterer will collide on Friday in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon.

Alexander Bublik vs. Maximilian Marterer Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Bublik vs. Marterer Matchup Info

By taking down No. 48-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf 6-3, 7-6, 6-0 on Thursday, Bublik reached the Round of 32.

Bublik won his most recent tournament (Terra Wortmann Open), defeating No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev in the final 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 on June 25.

Marterer made it to the Round of 32 by defeating No. 119-ranked Michael Mmoh 7-5, 7-6, 6-4 on Thursday.

In his last tournament (Terra Wortmann Open) on June 17, Marterer went up against Aslan Karatsev in the qualification and lost 6-4, 3-6, 5-7.

Bublik and Marterer haven't played each other in the last five years.

Bublik vs. Marterer Odds and Probabilities

Alexander Bublik Maximilian Marterer -700 Odds to Win Match +450 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.6

