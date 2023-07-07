Alexander Bublik vs. Maximilian Marterer: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground is the venue where Alexander Bublik and Maximilian Marterer will collide on Friday in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon.
Tune in to ESPN to see Bublik and Marterer take the court.
Alexander Bublik vs. Maximilian Marterer Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, July 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Bublik vs. Marterer Matchup Info
- By taking down No. 48-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf 6-3, 7-6, 6-0 on Thursday, Bublik reached the Round of 32.
- Bublik won his most recent tournament (Terra Wortmann Open), defeating No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev in the final 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 on June 25.
- Marterer made it to the Round of 32 by defeating No. 119-ranked Michael Mmoh 7-5, 7-6, 6-4 on Thursday.
- In his last tournament (Terra Wortmann Open) on June 17, Marterer went up against Aslan Karatsev in the qualification and lost 6-4, 3-6, 5-7.
- Bublik and Marterer haven't played each other in the last five years.
Bublik vs. Marterer Odds and Probabilities
|Alexander Bublik
|Maximilian Marterer
|-700
|Odds to Win Match
|+450
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|87.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|18.2%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|60.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39.6
