Alexander Bublik vs. Maximilian Marterer: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
In Wimbledon Round of 32 on Friday, No. 26-ranked Alexander Bublik takes on No. 170 Maximilian Marterer.
Bublik carries -700 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 versus Marterer (+450).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Alexander Bublik vs. Maximilian Marterer Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, July 7
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Alexander Bublik vs. Maximilian Marterer Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Bublik has an 87.5% chance to win.
|Alexander Bublik
|Maximilian Marterer
|-700
|Odds to Win Match
|+450
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|87.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|18.2%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|60.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39.6
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Alexander Bublik vs. Maximilian Marterer Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Bublik defeated No. 48-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf, 6-3, 7-6, 6-0.
- Marterer eliminated Michael Mmoh 7-5, 7-6, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- In his 49 matches over the past year across all court types, Bublik has played an average of 24.6 games (41.5 in best-of-five matches).
- In his 11 matches on grass over the past 12 months, Bublik has played an average of 22.4 games.
- Marterer has averaged 25.2 games per match (32.5 in best-of-five matches) through his 26 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.7% of the games.
- Marterer is averaging 29 games per match (33.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set in six matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.
- Bublik and Marterer have not played each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.