In Wimbledon Round of 32 on Friday, No. 26-ranked Alexander Bublik takes on No. 170 Maximilian Marterer.

Bublik carries -700 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 versus Marterer (+450).

Alexander Bublik vs. Maximilian Marterer Match Information

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Friday, July 7
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
  • Court Surface: Grass

Alexander Bublik vs. Maximilian Marterer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Bublik has an 87.5% chance to win.

Alexander Bublik Maximilian Marterer
-700 Odds to Win Match +450
+5000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000
87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2%
2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2%
60.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.6

Alexander Bublik vs. Maximilian Marterer Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Bublik defeated No. 48-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf, 6-3, 7-6, 6-0.
  • Marterer eliminated Michael Mmoh 7-5, 7-6, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
  • In his 49 matches over the past year across all court types, Bublik has played an average of 24.6 games (41.5 in best-of-five matches).
  • In his 11 matches on grass over the past 12 months, Bublik has played an average of 22.4 games.
  • Marterer has averaged 25.2 games per match (32.5 in best-of-five matches) through his 26 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.7% of the games.
  • Marterer is averaging 29 games per match (33.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set in six matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.
  • Bublik and Marterer have not played each other since 2015.

