In Wimbledon Round of 32 on Friday, No. 26-ranked Alexander Bublik takes on No. 170 Maximilian Marterer.

Bublik carries -700 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 versus Marterer (+450).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Alexander Bublik vs. Maximilian Marterer Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alexander Bublik vs. Maximilian Marterer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Bublik has an 87.5% chance to win.

Alexander Bublik Maximilian Marterer -700 Odds to Win Match +450 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alexander Bublik vs. Maximilian Marterer Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Bublik defeated No. 48-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf, 6-3, 7-6, 6-0.

Marterer eliminated Michael Mmoh 7-5, 7-6, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In his 49 matches over the past year across all court types, Bublik has played an average of 24.6 games (41.5 in best-of-five matches).

In his 11 matches on grass over the past 12 months, Bublik has played an average of 22.4 games.

Marterer has averaged 25.2 games per match (32.5 in best-of-five matches) through his 26 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.7% of the games.

Marterer is averaging 29 games per match (33.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set in six matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Bublik and Marterer have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.