Alexander Zverev and Yosuke Watanuki are on track to square off in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on July 7.

ESPN will show this Zverev versus Watanuki matchup.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Alexander Zverev vs. Yosuke Watanuki Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Zverev vs. Watanuki Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Thursday, Zverev advanced past No. 153-ranked Gijs Brouwer, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6.

Zverev was defeated by Alexander Bublik short of the final (3-6, 5-7) on June 24 in the semifinals of his previous tournament, Terra Wortmann Open.

Watanuki defeated Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-7, 5-7, 7-6, 7-6, 3-6 in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

In MercedesCup, Watanuki's last tournament, he went head to head with No. 14-ranked Hubert Hurkacz in the round of 16 on June 14 and was defeated 6-4, 6-7, 6-7.

Zverev and Watanuki haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

Zverev vs. Watanuki Odds and Probabilities

Alexander Zverev Yosuke Watanuki -800 Odds to Win Match +500 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 88.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.7% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 61.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.