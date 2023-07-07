No. 21-ranked Alexander Zverev will face No. 116 Yosuke Watanuki in Wimbledon Round of 64 on Friday, July 7.

Against the underdog Watanuki (+500), Zverev is favored (-800) to get to the Round of 32.

Alexander Zverev vs. Yosuke Watanuki Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Alexander Zverev vs. Yosuke Watanuki Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has an 88.9% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Yosuke Watanuki -800 Odds to Win Match +500 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 88.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.7% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 61.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.1

Alexander Zverev vs. Yosuke Watanuki Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Thursday, Zverev beat Gijs Brouwer 6-4, 7-6, 7-6.

Watanuki eliminated Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-7, 5-7, 7-6, 7-6, 3-6 in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

Zverev has played 25.6 games per match (35.1 in best-of-five matches) in his 36 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In his four matches on grass over the past year, Zverev has played an average of 19.8 games.

In his 33 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Watanuki is averaging 25.5 games per match (39.3 in best-of-five matches) while winning 53.7% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Watanuki has played eight matches and averaged 32.5 games per match (50.5 in best-of-five matches) and 11.3 games per set.

This is the first time that Zverev and Watanuki have played in the last five years.

