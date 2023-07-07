Aliaksandra Sasnovich, the No. 69-ranked player, and Petra Kvitova, the No. 9-ranked player, will meet on July 7 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

Tune in to see Sasnovich and Kvitova on ESPN.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Petra Kvitova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Sasnovich vs. Kvitova Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Sasnovich took down Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-2, 6-1.

In her last tournament (Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers), Sasnovich was beaten by Rebeka Masarova 3-6, 2-6 on June 25, in the round of 32.

Kvitova came out on top 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 versus Jasmine Paolini in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

Kvitova captured the title in Bett1open, her most recent tournament, emerging victorious over No. 23-ranked Donna Vekic (6-2, 7-6) in the final on June 25.

In two head-to-head matches, Kvitova has defeated Sasnovich two times, while Sasnovich has claimed victory in zero matches. Kvitova took home the win in their last meeting 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 64 of the BNP Paribas Open on March 12, 2022.

Kvitova has taken four sets versus Sasnovich, good for an 80.0% win rate, while Sasnovich has won one set.

Kvitova has bested Sasnovich in 48 total games between them, securing 30 games (62.5%) against Sasnovich's 18.

Sasnovich vs. Kvitova Odds and Probabilities

Aliaksandra Sasnovich Petra Kvitova +290 Odds to Win Match -400 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +1100 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 8.3% 38.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.5

