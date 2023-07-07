Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Petra Kvitova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Aliaksandra Sasnovich, the No. 69-ranked player, and Petra Kvitova, the No. 9-ranked player, will meet on July 7 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.
Tune in to see Sasnovich and Kvitova on ESPN.
Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Petra Kvitova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Friday, July 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Sasnovich vs. Kvitova Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Sasnovich took down Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-2, 6-1.
- In her last tournament (Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers), Sasnovich was beaten by Rebeka Masarova 3-6, 2-6 on June 25, in the round of 32.
- Kvitova came out on top 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 versus Jasmine Paolini in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.
- Kvitova captured the title in Bett1open, her most recent tournament, emerging victorious over No. 23-ranked Donna Vekic (6-2, 7-6) in the final on June 25.
- In two head-to-head matches, Kvitova has defeated Sasnovich two times, while Sasnovich has claimed victory in zero matches. Kvitova took home the win in their last meeting 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 64 of the BNP Paribas Open on March 12, 2022.
- Kvitova has taken four sets versus Sasnovich, good for an 80.0% win rate, while Sasnovich has won one set.
- Kvitova has bested Sasnovich in 48 total games between them, securing 30 games (62.5%) against Sasnovich's 18.
Sasnovich vs. Kvitova Odds and Probabilities
|Aliaksandra Sasnovich
|Petra Kvitova
|+290
|Odds to Win Match
|-400
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1100
|25.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|80.0%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|8.3%
|38.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|61.5
