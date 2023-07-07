On Friday, Aliaksandra Sasnovich (No. 69 in the world) meets Petra Kvitova (No. 9) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

In the Round of 64, Kvitova is the favorite against Sasnovich, with -400 odds against the underdog's +290.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Petra Kvitova Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Petra Kvitova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Kvitova has an 80.0% chance to win.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich Petra Kvitova +290 Odds to Win Match -400 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +1100 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 8.3% 38.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Petra Kvitova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Sasnovich took down Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-2, 6-1.

Kvitova will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 victory over No. 44-ranked Jasmine Paolini in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

Sasnovich has played 42 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 22.4 games per match.

In her seven matches on grass over the past 12 months, Sasnovich has played an average of 18.7 games.

Kvitova is averaging 21.5 games per match through her 44 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 54.5% of those games.

In six matches on grass in the past year, Kvitova has averaged 21.0 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 63.5% of those games.

Kvitova and Sasnovich have met two times dating back to 2015, and Kvitova has been the victor each time, including 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 in their last meeting on March 12, 2022 at the BNP Paribas Open.

Kvitova and Sasnovich have matched up in five sets against each other, with Kvitova taking four of them.

Kvitova and Sasnovich have squared off in 48 total games, and Kvitova has won more often, capturing 30 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Sasnovich and Kvitova are averaging 24.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.