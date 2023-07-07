Andrey Rublev vs. David Goffin: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Friday's Round of 32 at Wimbledon includes a match between Andrey Rublev and David Goffin at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.
Tune in to see Rublev and Goffin on ESPN.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Andrey Rublev vs. David Goffin Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, July 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Rublev vs. Goffin Matchup Info
- Rublev is coming off a 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 victory over No. 50-ranked Aslan Karatsev in Thursday's Round of 64.
- In his last tournament, Terra Wortmann Open, Rublev went down in the final to No. 48-ranked Alexander Bublik, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 on June 25.
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Goffin took down No. 133-ranked Tomas Barrios Vera, winning 7-6, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.
- In the round of 32 of his most recent tournament (Libema Open) on June 13, Goffin was taken down by No. 47-ranked Bublik 5-7, 5-7.
- This is the first time that Rublev and Goffin have gone head to head in the last five years.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.