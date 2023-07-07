Andrey Rublev (No. 7 ranking) will meet David Goffin (No. 123) in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on Friday, July 7.

In this Round of 32 matchup against Goffin (+333), Rublev is favored to win with -500 odds.

Andrey Rublev vs. David Goffin Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Andrey Rublev vs. David Goffin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has an 83.3% chance to win.

Andrey Rublev David Goffin -500 Odds to Win Match +333 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.1% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 60.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.6

Andrey Rublev vs. David Goffin Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 50-ranked Aslan Karatsev 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 on Thursday, Rublev advanced to the Round of 32.

Goffin won 7-6, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 against Tomas Barrios Vera in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Rublev has played 77 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 25.1 games per match (37.3 in best-of-five matches).

Rublev has played five matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 25.4 games per match.

Goffin is averaging 23.6 games per match (51 in best-of-five matches) through his 35 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.2% of those games.

In three matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Goffin has averaged 23.3 games per match and 10 games per set, winning 52.9% of those games.

Rublev and Goffin have not competed against each other since 2015.

