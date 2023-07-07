Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Anthony Rizzo -- with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on July 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has 78 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .355.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 69th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.
- In 67.9% of his 81 games this season, Rizzo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- In 11.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (32.1%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (11.1%).
- He has scored in 34 games this season (42.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|35
|.305
|AVG
|.205
|.387
|OBP
|.314
|.491
|SLG
|.311
|15
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|15
|38/19
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 83 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- Taillon (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 15th start of the season. He has a 6.93 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 6.93 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .300 to opposing hitters.
