In Friday's Round of 64 of Wimbledon, Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, the No. 50-ranked player, will play Anhelina Kalinina (ranked No. 26).

You can catch the action on ESPN as Andreescu tries to take down Kalinina.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Anhelina Kalinina Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Andreescu vs. Kalinina Matchup Info

Andreescu is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 victory over No. 110-ranked Anna Bondar in Thursday's Round of 128.

Andreescu was beaten by Rebeka Masarova (3-6, 2-6) on June 27 in the round of 16 of her most recent tournament, Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

Kalinina advanced to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 167-ranked Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday.

In the round of 32 of her last tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 26, Kalinina was taken down by No. 11-ranked Daria Kasatkina 3-6, 1-6.

Andreescu hasn't faced Kalinina in the past five years.

Andreescu vs. Kalinina Odds and Probabilities

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Anhelina Kalinina -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 52.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.