Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Anhelina Kalinina: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
In Friday's Round of 64 of Wimbledon, Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, the No. 50-ranked player, will play Anhelina Kalinina (ranked No. 26).
You can catch the action on ESPN as Andreescu tries to take down Kalinina.
Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Anhelina Kalinina Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Friday, July 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Andreescu vs. Kalinina Matchup Info
- Andreescu is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 victory over No. 110-ranked Anna Bondar in Thursday's Round of 128.
- Andreescu was beaten by Rebeka Masarova (3-6, 2-6) on June 27 in the round of 16 of her most recent tournament, Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.
- Kalinina advanced to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 167-ranked Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday.
- In the round of 32 of her last tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 26, Kalinina was taken down by No. 11-ranked Daria Kasatkina 3-6, 1-6.
- Andreescu hasn't faced Kalinina in the past five years.
Andreescu vs. Kalinina Odds and Probabilities
|Bianca Vanessa Andreescu
|Anhelina Kalinina
|-145
|Odds to Win Match
|+110
|+15000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|59.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|47.6%
|0.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|52.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.3
