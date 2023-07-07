In Wimbledon Round of 64 on Friday, we have a matchup featuring No. 26-ranked Anhelina Kalinina against No. 50 Bianca Vanessa Andreescu.

Andreescu has -145 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 32 with a win over Kalinina (+110).

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Anhelina Kalinina Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Anhelina Kalinina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Bianca Vanessa Andreescu has a 59.2% chance to win.

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Anhelina Kalinina -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 52.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.3

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Anhelina Kalinina Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Thursday, Andreescu defeated No. 110-ranked Anna Bondar, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Kalinina advanced to the Round of 64 by taking down No. 167-ranked Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday.

Through 36 matches over the past year (across all court types), Andreescu has played 22.2 games per match and won 50.7% of them.

In her five matches on grass over the past year, Andreescu has played an average of 22.6 games.

Kalinina has played 41 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.1 games per match and winning 49.0% of those games.

In five matches on grass in the past 12 months, Kalinina has averaged 20 games per match and 9.1 games per set, winning 44.0% of those games.

This is the first time that Andreescu and Kalinina have played in the last five years.

