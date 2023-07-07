Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Rays on July 7, 2023
Player prop bet options for Wander Franco, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field on Friday (at 6:40 PM ET).
Braves vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 43 walks and 54 RBI (117 total hits). He has stolen 41 bases.
- He's slashing .337/.414/.594 on the season.
- Acuna hopes to build on a 16-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .410 with three doubles, five home runs, six walks and seven RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 5
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 84 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 54 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .254/.361/.577 slash line so far this season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 5
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Tyler Glasnow Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Glasnow Stats
- Tyler Glasnow (2-2) will take the mound for the Rays, his eighth start of the season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Glasnow Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 1
|5.2
|7
|3
|3
|11
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 25
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|12
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 20
|4.1
|6
|6
|6
|7
|2
|at Athletics
|Jun. 14
|5.1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|3
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 94 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with 28 stolen bases.
- He has a .284/.342/.462 slash line on the year.
- Franco has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Mariners
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 88 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 39 walks and 39 RBI.
- He has a .310/.399/.496 slash line so far this year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 5
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 2
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
