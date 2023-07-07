Cameron Norrie vs. Christopher Eubanks: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A match between Cameron Norrie (No. 13) and Christopher Eubanks (No. 43) is on tap for Friday, July 7 as part of the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.
Tune in to ESPN to watch Norrie and Eubanks hit the court.
Cameron Norrie vs. Christopher Eubanks Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Friday, July 7
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Norrie vs. Eubanks Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Norrie defeated Tomas Machac 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
- Norrie was eliminated in the quarterfinals of his previous tournament (cinch Championships) 4-6, 6-7 by No. 32-ranked Sebastian Korda on June 23.
- In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Eubanks defeated No. 95-ranked Thiago Monteiro, winning 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-3.
- Eubanks was the last one standing in his most recent tournament, Mallorca Championships, as he made it to the title match and took down No. 43-ranked Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 6-4 on July 1.
- Norrie hasn't matched up with Eubanks in the past five years.
Norrie vs. Eubanks Odds and Probabilities
|Cameron Norrie
|Christopher Eubanks
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+240
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|29.4%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|57.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.3
