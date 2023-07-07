A match between Cameron Norrie (No. 13) and Christopher Eubanks (No. 43) is on tap for Friday, July 7 as part of the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

Cameron Norrie vs. Christopher Eubanks Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Norrie vs. Eubanks Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Norrie defeated Tomas Machac 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Norrie was eliminated in the quarterfinals of his previous tournament (cinch Championships) 4-6, 6-7 by No. 32-ranked Sebastian Korda on June 23.

In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Eubanks defeated No. 95-ranked Thiago Monteiro, winning 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-3.

Eubanks was the last one standing in his most recent tournament, Mallorca Championships, as he made it to the title match and took down No. 43-ranked Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 6-4 on July 1.

Norrie hasn't matched up with Eubanks in the past five years.

Norrie vs. Eubanks Odds and Probabilities

Cameron Norrie Christopher Eubanks -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 57.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.3

