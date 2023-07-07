No. 13-ranked Cameron Norrie will face No. 43 Christopher Eubanks in Wimbledon Round of 64 on Friday, July 7.

In the Round of 64, Norrie is the favorite against Eubanks, with -350 odds against the underdog's +240.

Cameron Norrie vs. Christopher Eubanks Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Cameron Norrie vs. Christopher Eubanks Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cameron Norrie has a 77.8% chance to win.

Cameron Norrie Christopher Eubanks -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 57.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.3

Cameron Norrie vs. Christopher Eubanks Trends and Insights

Norrie took down Tomas Machac 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Eubanks advanced to the Round of 64 by taking down No. 95-ranked Thiago Monteiro 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday.

In his 64 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Norrie has played an average of 25.1 games (33.5 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Norrie has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 28.8 games per match (35.5 in best-of-five matches) while winning 52.8% of games.

Eubanks has averaged 27.0 games per match (38.8 in best-of-five matches) through his 48 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 51.7% of the games.

Eubanks is averaging 25.8 games per match and 11.4 games per set in 15 matches on grass courts in the past year.

Norrie and Eubanks have not competed against each other since 2015.

