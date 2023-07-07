The Round of 64 at Wimbledon will feature Christopher O'Connell and Jiri Vesely matching up on Friday, July 7.

Catch the action on ESPN as O'Connell attempts to hold off Vesely.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Christopher O'Connell vs. Jiri Vesely Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

O'Connell vs. Vesely Matchup Info