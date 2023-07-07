Christopher O'Connell vs. Jiri Vesely: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Round of 64 at Wimbledon will feature Christopher O'Connell and Jiri Vesely matching up on Friday, July 7.
Catch the action on ESPN as O'Connell attempts to hold off Vesely.
Christopher O'Connell vs. Jiri Vesely Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Friday, July 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
O'Connell vs. Vesely Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, O'Connell advanced past No. 156-ranked Hamad Medjedovic, 7-5, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
- In the Mallorca Championships, O'Connell's last tournament, he was beaten 5-7, 4-6 by No. 79-ranked Corentin Moutet on June 25 in the round of 32 round.
- Vesely reached the Round of 64 by taking down No. 25-ranked Sebastian Korda 7-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday.
- Vesely was eliminated in the round of 128 of his most recent tournament (French Open) on May 28, when he went down 5-7, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 to Stefanos Tsitsipas.
- This is the first time that O'Connell and Vesely have squared off on the court in the last five years.
