In the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Friday, Jiri Vesely faces Christopher O'Connell (No. 73).

O'Connell is getting -120 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 32 over Vesely (-105).

Christopher O'Connell vs. Jiri Vesely Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Christopher O'Connell vs. Jiri Vesely Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Christopher O'Connell has a 54.5% chance to win.

Christopher O'Connell Jiri Vesely -120 Odds to Win Match -105 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 49.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.5

Christopher O'Connell vs. Jiri Vesely Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, O'Connell took down Hamad Medjedovic 7-5, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Vesely beat Sebastian Korda 7-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

In his 44 matches over the past year across all court types, O'Connell has played an average of 24.8 games (32.7 in best-of-five matches).

In his four matches on grass over the past year, O'Connell has played an average of 20.0 games.

In his five matches in the past year across all court types, Vesely is averaging 25.2 games per match (36.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 48.4% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Vesely has played three matches and averaged 19.3 games per match (40.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.7 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, O'Connell and Vesely have not matched up on the court.

