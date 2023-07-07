AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground is the site where Daniel Elahi Galan and Mikael Ymer will meet on Friday in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon.

You can see Galan attempt to knock out Ymer on ESPN.

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Mikael Ymer Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Galan vs. Ymer Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Galan defeated Oscar Otte 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6.

Galan was eliminated by Maxime Cressy (4-6, 5-7) on June 27 in the round of 32 of his previous tournament, Viking International Eastbourne.

Ymer will look to stay on track after a 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In his previous tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 29, Ymer matched up with Mackenzie McDonald in the quarterfinals and was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 3-6.

Galan hasn't faced Ymer in the past five years.

Galan vs. Ymer Odds and Probabilities

Daniel Elahi Galan Mikael Ymer +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 43.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.6

