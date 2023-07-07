Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Mikael Ymer: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground is the site where Daniel Elahi Galan and Mikael Ymer will meet on Friday in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon.
You can see Galan attempt to knock out Ymer on ESPN.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Mikael Ymer Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, July 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Galan vs. Ymer Matchup Info
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Galan defeated Oscar Otte 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6.
- Galan was eliminated by Maxime Cressy (4-6, 5-7) on June 27 in the round of 32 of his previous tournament, Viking International Eastbourne.
- Ymer will look to stay on track after a 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- In his previous tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 29, Ymer matched up with Mackenzie McDonald in the quarterfinals and was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 3-6.
- Galan hasn't faced Ymer in the past five years.
Galan vs. Ymer Odds and Probabilities
|Daniel Elahi Galan
|Mikael Ymer
|+190
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|34.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|43.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.6
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.