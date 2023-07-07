In a match slated for Friday, Mikael Ymer (No. 59 in rankings) will face Daniel Elahi Galan (No. 85) in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon.

In the Round of 32, Ymer is favored over Galan, with -300 odds compared to the underdog's +225.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Mikael Ymer Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Mikael Ymer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mikael Ymer has a 75.0% chance to win.

Daniel Elahi Galan Mikael Ymer +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 42.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Mikael Ymer Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Galan took down Oscar Otte 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6.

Ymer was victorious 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 versus Taylor Fritz in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In his 40 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Galan has played an average of 24.7 games (37.6 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Galan has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.7 games per match while winning 50.7% of games.

In his 55 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Ymer is averaging 24.2 games per match (34.4 in best-of-five matches) while winning 51.6% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Ymer has played seven matches and averaged 29.0 games per match (36.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.2 games per set.

Galan and Ymer have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.