Daria Kasatkina vs. Victoria Azarenka: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Round of 32 at Wimbledon will feature Daria Kasatkina and Victoria Azarenka matching up on Friday, July 7.
You can watch as Kasatkina looks to hold off Azarenka on ESPN.
Daria Kasatkina vs. Victoria Azarenka Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, July 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Kasatkina vs. Azarenka Matchup Info
- In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Kasatkina took down Jodie Anna Burrage 6-0, 6-2.
- In her last tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Kasatkina lost in the final to No. 25-ranked Madison Keys, 2-6, 6-7 on July 1.
- Azarenka reached the Round of 32 by beating No. 80-ranked Nadia Podoroska 6-3, 6-0 on Thursday.
- On June 20, Azarenka was defeated by No. 70-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 4-6, 4-6, in the round of 32 of her most recent tournament, Bett1open.
- Kasatkina and Azarenka went toe to toe in the Round of 16 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on September 18, 2020. Azarenka sealed the win 6-6.
Kasatkina vs. Azarenka Odds and Probabilities
|Daria Kasatkina
|Victoria Azarenka
|-200
|Odds to Win Match
|+155
|+2800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+8000
|66.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|39.2%
|3.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.2%
|57.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.4
