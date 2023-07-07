The Round of 32 at Wimbledon will feature Daria Kasatkina and Victoria Azarenka matching up on Friday, July 7.

You can watch as Kasatkina looks to hold off Azarenka on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Daria Kasatkina vs. Victoria Azarenka Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Kasatkina vs. Azarenka Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Kasatkina took down Jodie Anna Burrage 6-0, 6-2.

In her last tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Kasatkina lost in the final to No. 25-ranked Madison Keys, 2-6, 6-7 on July 1.

Azarenka reached the Round of 32 by beating No. 80-ranked Nadia Podoroska 6-3, 6-0 on Thursday.

On June 20, Azarenka was defeated by No. 70-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 4-6, 4-6, in the round of 32 of her most recent tournament, Bett1open.

Kasatkina and Azarenka went toe to toe in the Round of 16 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on September 18, 2020. Azarenka sealed the win 6-6.

Kasatkina vs. Azarenka Odds and Probabilities

Daria Kasatkina Victoria Azarenka -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 57.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.