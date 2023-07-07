In a match scheduled for Friday, Victoria Azarenka (No. 20 in rankings) will meet Daria Kasatkina (No. 10) in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon.

Compared to the underdog Azarenka (+155), Kasatkina is the favorite (-200) to make it to the Round of 16.

Daria Kasatkina vs. Victoria Azarenka Match Information

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Friday, July 7
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
  • Court Surface: Grass

Daria Kasatkina vs. Victoria Azarenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 66.7% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Victoria Azarenka
-200 Odds to Win Match +155
+2800 Odds to Win Tournament +8000
66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2%
3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2%
57.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.4

Daria Kasatkina vs. Victoria Azarenka Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Kasatkina advanced past No. 108-ranked Jodie Anna Burrage, 6-0, 6-2.
  • Azarenka reached the Round of 32 by beating No. 80-ranked Nadia Podoroska 6-3, 6-0 on Thursday.
  • Kasatkina has played 20.3 games per match in her 55 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
  • On grass, Kasatkina has played seven matches over the past 12 months, totaling 18.0 games per match while winning 63.5% of games.
  • Azarenka has averaged 21.4 games per match through her 39 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 53.5% of the games.
  • On grass surfaces, Azarenka has played three matches and averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set.
  • Kasatkina and Azarenka have met once dating back to 2015, in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 16. Azarenka claimed victory in that match 6-6.

