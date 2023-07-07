In a match scheduled for Friday, Victoria Azarenka (No. 20 in rankings) will meet Daria Kasatkina (No. 10) in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon.

Compared to the underdog Azarenka (+155), Kasatkina is the favorite (-200) to make it to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Daria Kasatkina vs. Victoria Azarenka Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Daria Kasatkina vs. Victoria Azarenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 66.7% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Victoria Azarenka -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 57.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Daria Kasatkina vs. Victoria Azarenka Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Kasatkina advanced past No. 108-ranked Jodie Anna Burrage, 6-0, 6-2.

Azarenka reached the Round of 32 by beating No. 80-ranked Nadia Podoroska 6-3, 6-0 on Thursday.

Kasatkina has played 20.3 games per match in her 55 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On grass, Kasatkina has played seven matches over the past 12 months, totaling 18.0 games per match while winning 63.5% of games.

Azarenka has averaged 21.4 games per match through her 39 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 53.5% of the games.

On grass surfaces, Azarenka has played three matches and averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

Kasatkina and Azarenka have met once dating back to 2015, in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 16. Azarenka claimed victory in that match 6-6.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.