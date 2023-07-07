Daria Kasatkina vs. Victoria Azarenka: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
In a match scheduled for Friday, Victoria Azarenka (No. 20 in rankings) will meet Daria Kasatkina (No. 10) in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon.
Compared to the underdog Azarenka (+155), Kasatkina is the favorite (-200) to make it to the Round of 16.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Daria Kasatkina vs. Victoria Azarenka Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, July 7
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Daria Kasatkina vs. Victoria Azarenka Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Daria Kasatkina
|Victoria Azarenka
|-200
|Odds to Win Match
|+155
|+2800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+8000
|66.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|39.2%
|3.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.2%
|57.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.4
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Daria Kasatkina vs. Victoria Azarenka Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Kasatkina advanced past No. 108-ranked Jodie Anna Burrage, 6-0, 6-2.
- Azarenka reached the Round of 32 by beating No. 80-ranked Nadia Podoroska 6-3, 6-0 on Thursday.
- Kasatkina has played 20.3 games per match in her 55 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- On grass, Kasatkina has played seven matches over the past 12 months, totaling 18.0 games per match while winning 63.5% of games.
- Azarenka has averaged 21.4 games per match through her 39 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 53.5% of the games.
- On grass surfaces, Azarenka has played three matches and averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set.
- Kasatkina and Azarenka have met once dating back to 2015, in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 16. Azarenka claimed victory in that match 6-6.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.