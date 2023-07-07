Denis Shapovalov, the No. 29-ranked player, and Liam Broady, the No. 142-ranked player, will come together on July 7 for a matchup in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon.

ESPN is the spot to tune in to see Shapovalov and Broady hit the court.

Denis Shapovalov vs. Liam Broady Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Shapovalov vs. Broady Matchup Info

Shapovalov defeated Gregoire Barrere 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Shapovalov was beaten by Alexander Zverev (2-6, 4-6) on June 21 in the round of 16 of his most recent tournament, Terra Wortmann Open.

Broady took down Casper Ruud 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Broady was eliminated in the round of 16 of his most recent tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 28, when he went down 2-6, 4-6 to Mikael Ymer.

Shapovalov hasn't matched up with Broady in the past five years.

Shapovalov vs. Broady Odds and Probabilities

Denis Shapovalov Liam Broady -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.8

