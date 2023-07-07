In a match slated for Friday, Liam Broady (No. 142 in rankings) will take on Denis Shapovalov (No. 29) in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon.

In this Round of 32 match against Broady (+240), Shapovalov is favored to win with -350 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Denis Shapovalov vs. Liam Broady Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Denis Shapovalov vs. Liam Broady Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Denis Shapovalov has a 77.8% chance to win.

Denis Shapovalov Liam Broady -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Denis Shapovalov vs. Liam Broady Trends and Insights

Shapovalov defeated Gregoire Barrere 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Broady defeated No. 4-ranked Casper Ruud, winning 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Shapovalov has played 47 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 26.8 games per match (40.6 in best-of-five matches).

Shapovalov has played three matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 23.0 games per match.

Broady has averaged 21.2 games per match in his 23 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 53.8% of the games.

In six matches on grass in the past year, Broady has averaged 20.3 games per match and 8.7 games per set, winning 53.3% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Shapovalov and Broady have not played against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.