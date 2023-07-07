AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground is the site where Elina Svitolina and Sofia Kenin will meet on Friday in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon.

You can tune in on ESPN as Kenin looks to knock out Svitolina.

Elina Svitolina vs. Sofia Kenin Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Svitolina vs. Kenin Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Svitolina advanced past No. 28-ranked Elise Mertens, 6-1, 1-6, 6-1.

In her previous tournament (Viking Classic Birmingham), Svitolina was beaten by Linda Fruhvirtova 2-6, 0-6 on June 19, in the round of 32.

Kenin defeated Xinyu Wang 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In Viking Open Nottingham, Kenin's last tournament, she played No. 277-ranked Sonay Kartal in the qualification on June 10 and lost 2-6, 6-7.

In three head-to-head matches, Svitolina has defeated Kenin two times, while Kenin has won one match. Svitolina won their last matchup 7-5, 7-6 in the Stage 1 of the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara on November 1, 2019.

Svitolina and Kenin have matched up for seven sets, and it's been Svitolina who has taken the upper hand, winning four of them. Kenin has won three sets.

Svitolina and Kenin have gone head to head in 79 games, and it's been Svitolina who has come out on top, winning 42 of them. Kenin has won 37 games.

Svitolina vs. Kenin Odds and Probabilities

Elina Svitolina Sofia Kenin +110 Odds to Win Match -145 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 39.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.2

