Elina Svitolina (No. 76 ranking) will meet Sofia Kenin (No. 128) in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on Friday, July 7.

In this Round of 32 match, Kenin is the favorite (-145) versus Svitolina (+110) .

Elina Svitolina vs. Sofia Kenin Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Elina Svitolina vs. Sofia Kenin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sofia Kenin has a 59.2% chance to win.

Elina Svitolina Sofia Kenin +110 Odds to Win Match -145 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 39.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.2

Elina Svitolina vs. Sofia Kenin Trends and Insights

Svitolina took down Elise Mertens 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Kenin advanced past Xinyu Wang 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In her 14 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Svitolina has played an average of 20.5 games.

In her one match on grass over the past year, Svitolina has played an average of 14.0 games.

Kenin is averaging 21.1 games per match in her 38 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.8% of those games.

Kenin is averaging 19.7 games per match and 9.1 games per set through six matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

In head-to-head matchups, Svitolina has two wins, while Kenin has one. In their most recent match on November 1, 2019, Svitolina came out on top 7-5, 7-6.

In seven total sets against one another, Svitolina has won four, while Kenin has claimed three.

Svitolina has captured 42 games (53.2% win rate) versus Kenin, who has claimed 37 games.

In their three matches against each other, Svitolina and Kenin are averaging 26.3 games and 2.3 sets.

