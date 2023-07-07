Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton (.257 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .201 with six doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- In 23 of 38 games this season (60.5%) Stanton has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (13.2%).
- Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (18.4%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has picked up an RBI in 36.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 of 38 games (34.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|.176
|AVG
|.231
|.238
|OBP
|.296
|.324
|SLG
|.477
|5
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|11
|21/5
|K/BB
|17/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 83 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Taillon (2-6) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 15th start of the season. He has a 6.93 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.93, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.
