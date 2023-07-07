The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton (.257 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .201 with six doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.

In 23 of 38 games this season (60.5%) Stanton has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (13.2%).

Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (18.4%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has picked up an RBI in 36.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 of 38 games (34.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 17 .176 AVG .231 .238 OBP .296 .324 SLG .477 5 XBH 8 3 HR 4 9 RBI 11 21/5 K/BB 17/5 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings