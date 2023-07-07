Guido Pella vs. Roman Safiullin: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Round of 32 at Wimbledon is set for Friday, with Roman Safiullin, the No. 92-ranked player, matching up with Guido Pella, the No. 308-ranked player.
Watch on ESPN as Pella attempts to knock out Safiullin.
Guido Pella vs. Roman Safiullin Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, July 7
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Pella vs. Safiullin Matchup Info
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Pella took down No. 181-ranked Harold Mayot, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6, 7-5.
- In the Mallorca Championships, Pella's last tournament, he was beaten 6-3, 6-7, 3-6 by No. 43-ranked Adrian Mannarino on June 27 in the round of 16 round.
- Safiullin took home the win 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 versus Corentin Moutet in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- In his most recent tournament (Mallorca Championships) on June 27, Safiullin squared off against Lloyd Harris in the round of 16 and was eliminated 6-7, 3-6.
- Pella and Safiullin haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.
Pella vs. Safiullin Odds and Probabilities
|Guido Pella
|Roman Safiullin
|+160
|Odds to Win Match
|-210
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|38.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|67.7%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|44.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.9
