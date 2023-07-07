The Round of 32 at Wimbledon is set for Friday, with Roman Safiullin, the No. 92-ranked player, matching up with Guido Pella, the No. 308-ranked player.

Guido Pella vs. Roman Safiullin Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Pella vs. Safiullin Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Pella took down No. 181-ranked Harold Mayot, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6, 7-5.

In the Mallorca Championships, Pella's last tournament, he was beaten 6-3, 6-7, 3-6 by No. 43-ranked Adrian Mannarino on June 27 in the round of 16 round.

Safiullin took home the win 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 versus Corentin Moutet in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In his most recent tournament (Mallorca Championships) on June 27, Safiullin squared off against Lloyd Harris in the round of 16 and was eliminated 6-7, 3-6.

Pella and Safiullin haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Pella vs. Safiullin Odds and Probabilities

Guido Pella Roman Safiullin +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 44.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.9

