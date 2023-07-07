On Friday, Guido Pella (No. 308 in the world) takes on Roman Safiullin (No. 92) in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon.

Safiullin has -210 odds to claim a win versus Pella (+160).

Guido Pella vs. Roman Safiullin Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Guido Pella vs. Roman Safiullin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roman Safiullin has a 67.7% chance to win.

Guido Pella Roman Safiullin +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 44.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.9

Guido Pella vs. Roman Safiullin Trends and Insights

Pella is coming off a 2-6, 6-3, 7-6, 7-5 win over No. 181-ranked Harold Mayot in Thursday's Round of 64.

Safiullin defeated Corentin Moutet 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In his 15 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Pella has played an average of 27.1 games (41.0 in best-of-five matches).

In his two matches on grass over the past 12 months, Pella has played an average of 30.5 games.

Safiullin is averaging 23.0 games per match (43.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 43 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 52.3% of those games.

Safiullin is averaging 22.0 games per match and 10.4 games per set in eight matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Pella and Safiullin have not matched up on the court.

