The Round of 32 at Wimbledon will feature Iga Swiatek and Petra Martic matching up on Friday, July 7.

You can watch Martic try to knock off Swiatek on ESPN.

Iga Swiatek vs. Petra Martic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Swiatek vs. Martic Matchup Info

Swiatek took down Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-0 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Martic won 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 versus Diane Parry in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

On June 29, Martic was defeated by No. 25-ranked Madison Keys, 4-6, 1-6, in the quarterfinal of Viking International Eastbourne, her last tournament.

Swiatek and Martic have matched up two times in the last five years, and Swiatek has the advantage with a 2-0 record, which includes a 6-0, 6-3 win for Swiatek at the Mutua Madrid Open on May 3, 2023, the last time these two met on the court.

Swiatek has taken four sets against Martic, good for a 100.0% winning percentage, while Martic has taken home zero sets.

Swiatek has taken 24 games against Martic, good for a 77.4% win rate, while Martic has won seven games.

Swiatek vs. Martic Odds and Probabilities

Iga Swiatek Petra Martic -5000 Odds to Win Match +1150 +175 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 98.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.0% 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 68.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 31.7

