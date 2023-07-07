In the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on Friday, Petra Martic (ranked No. 29) faces Iga Swiatek (No. 1).

Swiatek is the favorite (-5000) in this match, compared to the underdog Martic, who is +1150.

Iga Swiatek vs. Petra Martic Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Iga Swiatek vs. Petra Martic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 98.0% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Petra Martic -5000 Odds to Win Match +1150 +175 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 98.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.0% 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 68.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 31.7

Iga Swiatek vs. Petra Martic Trends and Insights

By beating No. 84-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-0 on Wednesday, Swiatek advanced to the Round of 32.

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Martic clinched a victory against No. 96-ranked Diane Parry, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Through 71 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Swiatek has played 18.0 games per match and won 64.6% of them.

On grass, Swiatek has played six matches over the past 12 months, totaling 14.8 games per match while winning 73.0% of games.

In her 47 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Martic is averaging 21.9 games per match and winning 52.0% of those games.

On grass courts, Martic has played five matches and averaged 23.4 games per match and 11.7 games per set.

In head-to-head matchups, Swiatek has two wins, while Martic has zero. In their most recent match on May 3, 2023, Swiatek came out on top 6-0, 6-3.

Swiatek and Martic have matched up in four total sets, with Swiatek securing four of them and Martic zero.

Swiatek has taken 24 games (77.4% win rate) versus Martic, who has secured seven games.

In two head-to-head matches, Swiatek and Martic are averaging 15.5 games and 2.0 sets per match.

