Irina-Camelia Begu's Round of 64 match in Wimbledon against Anna Blinkova is slated for Friday, July 7.

You can watch Blinkova attempt to knock out Begu on ESPN.

Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Anna Blinkova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Begu vs. Blinkova Matchup Info

By defeating No. 83-ranked Rebecca Marino 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 on Wednesday, Begu reached the Round of 64.

Begu was beaten in the round of 32 of her most recent tournament (French Open) 3-6, 2-6 by No. 43-ranked Karolina Muchova on June 2.

Blinkova advanced past Yanina Wickmayer 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

Blinkova was eliminated in the quarterfinal of her previous tournament (Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers) on June 29, when she went down 3-6, 2-6 to Iga Swiatek.

Begu appears to have Blinkova's number, as Begu has come out on top every time these two have gone toe to toe in the last five years, winning two straight head-to-head matches. The last time these two squared off, Begu won 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 32 of the Phillip Island Trophy.

Begu has gotten the better of Blinkova in five total sets, claiming four sets (80.0%) against Blinkova's one.

Begu has bested Blinkova in 48 total games between them, claiming 29 games (60.4%) against Blinkova's 19.

Begu vs. Blinkova Odds and Probabilities

Irina-Camelia Begu Anna Blinkova +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament - 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 49.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.7

