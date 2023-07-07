On Friday, Anna Blinkova (No. 40 in the world) takes on Irina-Camelia Begu (No. 30) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

In the Round of 64, Blinkova is favored over Begu, with -125 odds against the underdog's +100.

Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna Blinkova has a 55.6% chance to win.

Irina-Camelia Begu Anna Blinkova +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament - 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 49.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.7

Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights

Begu is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 victory over No. 83-ranked Rebecca Marino in Wednesday's Round of 128.

Blinkova advanced to the Round of 64 by beating No. 112-ranked Yanina Wickmayer 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Begu has played 35 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.0 games per match.

Blinkova has averaged 21.8 games per match in her 55 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 52.0% of the games.

On grass surfaces, Blinkova has played six matches and averaged 25.0 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Every time Begu and Blinkova have matched up dating back to 2015 (two matches), Begu has secured the victory. The last meeting was a 6-3, 6-2 win in the Round of 32 of the Phillip Island Trophy.

Begu has clinched four sets against Blinkova (good for a 80.0% win percentage), compared to Blinkova's one.

Begu has the edge in 48 total games versus Blinkova, taking 29 of them.

Blinkova and Begu have faced off two times, and they have averaged 24.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

