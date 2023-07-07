Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .258.
- Kiner-Falefa has gotten at least one hit in 54.7% of his games this year (35 of 64), with multiple hits 11 times (17.2%).
- He has homered in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 64), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in 13 games this year (20.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32.8% of his games this year (21 of 64), with two or more runs four times (6.3%).
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|28
|.240
|AVG
|.277
|.267
|OBP
|.337
|.365
|SLG
|.404
|7
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|13
|11/3
|K/BB
|22/9
|5
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
- Taillon (2-6 with a 6.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.93 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .300 to opposing hitters.
