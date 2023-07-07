The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .258.
  • Kiner-Falefa has gotten at least one hit in 54.7% of his games this year (35 of 64), with multiple hits 11 times (17.2%).
  • He has homered in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 64), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in 13 games this year (20.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 32.8% of his games this year (21 of 64), with two or more runs four times (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 28
.240 AVG .277
.267 OBP .337
.365 SLG .404
7 XBH 6
2 HR 3
10 RBI 13
11/3 K/BB 22/9
5 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs allow the fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
  • Taillon (2-6 with a 6.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.93 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .300 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.