The Round of 32 at Wimbledon is set for Friday, with Quentin Halys, the No. 79-ranked player, taking on Jannik Sinner, the No. 8-ranked player.

You can watch the action on ESPN as Sinner looks to hold off Halys.

Jannik Sinner vs. Quentin Halys Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Sinner vs. Halys Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Sinner beat Diego Schwartzman 7-5, 6-1, 6-2.

Sinner was beaten by Alexander Bublik short of the final (5-7, 0-2) on June 23 in the quarterfinals of his last tournament, Terra Wortmann Open.

Halys reached the Round of 32 by taking down No. 87-ranked Aleksandar Vukic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 on Thursday.

In his most recent tournament (French Open) on May 30, Halys squared off against Guido Pella in the round of 128 and was defeated 4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-7, 6-7.

This is the first time that Sinner and Halys have competed against each other in the last five years.

Sinner vs. Halys Odds and Probabilities

Jannik Sinner Quentin Halys -700 Odds to Win Match +450 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 62.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.2

