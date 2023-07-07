Jannik Sinner vs. Quentin Halys: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Round of 32 at Wimbledon is set for Friday, with Quentin Halys, the No. 79-ranked player, taking on Jannik Sinner, the No. 8-ranked player.
You can watch the action on ESPN as Sinner looks to hold off Halys.
Jannik Sinner vs. Quentin Halys Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, July 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Sinner vs. Halys Matchup Info
- In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Sinner beat Diego Schwartzman 7-5, 6-1, 6-2.
- Sinner was beaten by Alexander Bublik short of the final (5-7, 0-2) on June 23 in the quarterfinals of his last tournament, Terra Wortmann Open.
- Halys reached the Round of 32 by taking down No. 87-ranked Aleksandar Vukic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 on Thursday.
- In his most recent tournament (French Open) on May 30, Halys squared off against Guido Pella in the round of 128 and was defeated 4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-7, 6-7.
- This is the first time that Sinner and Halys have competed against each other in the last five years.
Sinner vs. Halys Odds and Probabilities
|Jannik Sinner
|Quentin Halys
|-700
|Odds to Win Match
|+450
|+1400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|87.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|18.2%
|6.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|62.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|37.2
