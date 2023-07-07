In Wimbledon Round of 32 on Friday, No. 8-ranked Jannik Sinner meets No. 79 Quentin Halys.

Sinner is getting -700 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 over Halys (+450).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Jannik Sinner vs. Quentin Halys Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jannik Sinner vs. Quentin Halys Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has an 87.5% chance to win.

Jannik Sinner Quentin Halys -700 Odds to Win Match +450 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 62.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jannik Sinner vs. Quentin Halys Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Sinner beat Diego Schwartzman 7-5, 6-1, 6-2.

Halys advanced to the Round of 32 by taking down No. 87-ranked Aleksandar Vukic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 on Thursday.

Through 68 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Sinner has played 23.8 games per match (37.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 57.5% of them.

In his seven matches on grass over the past 12 months, Sinner has played an average of 23.4 games (25.5 in best-of-five matches).

In his 44 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Halys is averaging 25.9 games per match (43.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 51.2% of those games.

Halys is averaging 25.5 games per match and 10.2 games per set in two matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Sinner and Halys have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.