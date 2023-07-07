The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran and his .686 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Luis Medina TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran has 26 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .309.

In 63.6% of his games this season (42 of 66), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (28.8%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (6.1%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 30.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .337 AVG .284 .408 OBP .308 .548 SLG .440 17 XBH 14 2 HR 2 17 RBI 12 27/13 K/BB 39/3 9 SB 7

Athletics Pitching Rankings