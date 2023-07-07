Jason Kubler vs. Nicolas Jarry: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jason Kubler and Nicolas Jarry are on track to meet in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on July 7.
You can watch Kubler look to knock out Jarry on ESPN.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Jason Kubler vs. Nicolas Jarry Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Friday, July 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Kubler vs. Jarry Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Kubler defeated Ugo Humbert 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
- In the Mallorca Championships, Kubler's last tournament, he was defeated 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 by No. 73-ranked Constant Lestienne on June 27 in the round of 32 round.
- Jarry defeated Marco Cecchinato 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.
- Jarry was eliminated in the round of 16 of his most recent tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 28, when he went down 3-6, 6-4, 4-6 to Gregoire Barrere.
- Kubler hasn't gone toe to toe with Jarry in the past five years.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.