Nicolas Jarry (No. 28) will meet Jason Kubler (No. 77) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Friday, July 7.

In this Round of 64 match versus Kubler (+135), Jarry is the favorite with -175 odds.

Jason Kubler vs. Nicolas Jarry Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Jason Kubler vs. Nicolas Jarry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 63.6% chance to win.

Jason Kubler Nicolas Jarry +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 45.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.2

Jason Kubler vs. Nicolas Jarry Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Kubler defeated No. 39-ranked Ugo Humbert, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Jarry is coming off a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 victory over No. 89-ranked Marco Cecchinato in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

Kubler has played 24.4 games per match (36.8 in best-of-five matches) in his 40 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On grass, Kubler has played six matches over the past year, totaling 23.2 games per match while winning 48.9% of games.

In his 57 matches in the past year across all court types, Jarry is averaging 24.9 games per match (34.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 53.4% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Jarry has played four matches and averaged 24.0 games per match and 10.7 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Kubler and Jarry have not matched up on the court.

