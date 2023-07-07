The Round of 32 at Wimbledon will feature Jessica Pegula and Elisabetta Cocciaretto matching up on Friday, July 7.

Watch ESPN to see the match unfold as Pegula attempts to knock out Cocciaretto.

Jessica Pegula vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Pegula vs. Cocciaretto Matchup Info

Pegula is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 6-4 win over No. 78-ranked Cristina Bucsa in Thursday's Round of 64.

In her previous tournament (Viking International Eastbourne), Pegula made a run before losing to Cori Gauff in the quarterfinals 3-6, 3-6 on June 29.

Cocciaretto won 6-3, 6-1 against Rebeka Masarova in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

On June 26, Cocciaretto was defeated by No. 52-ranked Katerina Siniakova, 3-6, 4-6, in the round of 32 of her last tournament, Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

Pegula hasn't squared off against Cocciaretto in the past five years.

Pegula vs. Cocciaretto Odds and Probabilities

Jessica Pegula Elisabetta Cocciaretto -550 Odds to Win Match +350 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.2% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 63.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.7

